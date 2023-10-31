Teen found murdered in Steenberg

Cape Town - A teenager’s body was found with a big gash in her head and swollen face. Tashneecka Prins’s body was discovered on a field in Symphony Road in Steenberg.

The 17-year-old was last seen alive by her family on Saturday afternoon. Her grief-stricken grandmother, Anne Brenda Gordon, said: “I last saw her around 2pm, she just came in and went out. “It wasn’t a surprise when she didn’t come home because there were nights when she would sleep out. When she didn’t sleep here, I would know she was with her friends.”

She said she was at church when she was informed a body was found. “At the time I was told that no one knew what happened. They weren’t even sure if it was my granddaughter, but she was identified by the clothes she was last seen wearing. “We had to wait for forensics to show us the body and only then were we sure it was her. Her face was swollen and she had a big cut in the head.”

Gordon appealed to anyone who knows something to come forward. “She would never walk near where she was found, she was dumped there. “The killer left a carpet on top of her body, I don’t even know how the person took her body there. Someone come forward, as we need closure.”

Gordon said Prins was “talkative and stubborn”. The devastated granny said she wasn’t happy that the murder was posted on social media. “People decided to announce the murder on Facebook even before her family were made aware of it. I didn’t like that because we didn’t want it publicised like that.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

“Steenberg police responded to a complaint on Sunday. On their arrival near the corners of Symphony and Sand Olive roads, they found the body of an unknown female who sustained an open wound to her forehead. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Steenberg police are investigating a murder.” Police appealed to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.