Cape Town - A 13-year-old boy said a taxi driver who allegedly tried to rape his mother couldn’t get off her jeans because they were too tight and he eventually let them go.

The boy gave evidence in camera in the Western Cape High in the matter against Thobile Dyonase, who faces 27 charges which includes rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping. Dyonase pleaded not guilty in front of Judge Daniel Thulare.

The crimes were committed in Joe Slovo informal settlement near Mitchells Plain and Parklands. According to the indictment, his modus operandi in all the incidents was the same. The accused allegedly pretended to offer his victims a lift to their workplace in his Avanza vehicle. He took them on a different route, locked the doors and then robbed them at knifepoint.

Prosecutor Louis Sampson asked the boy to take the court back to September 15, 2017, and explain in detail what happened to him and his mother when an Avanza stopped to take him to school and his mother to work.

“It was around 6am The driver took a different route. When he stopped he took out a knife and asked for money, bank cards and our phones.

“My mother gave him her phone, money and cash. The driver dropped his seat backwards and with the knife in one hand he threatened my mother and with his other hand he tried to unzip my mother’s pants.

“I told the driver I had R80 in my pocket and he said it was too little. My mother’s jeans were too tight and he couldn’t get it off. Eventually he let us go. I felt very sad.”

The first alleged rape incident happened on April 14, 2017, near Dartford Road, Parklands. After robbing his victim the accused allegedly forced her to perform oral sex, then raped her. The second happened on September 25, 2017, near Blouberg Road, Parklands.

