File photo: Pexels

Cape Town - A 13-year-old boy said a taxi driver who allegedly tried to rape his mother couldn’t get off her jeans because they were too tight and he eventually let them go. The boy gave evidence in camera in the Western Cape High in the matter against Thobile Dyonase, who faces 27 charges which includes rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping. Dyonase pleaded not guilty in front of Judge Daniel Thulare.

The crimes were committed in Joe Slovo informal settlement near Mitchells Plain and Parklands. According to the indictment, his modus operandi in all the incidents was the same. The accused allegedly pretended to offer his victims a lift to their workplace in his Avanza vehicle. He took them on a different route, locked the doors and then robbed them at knifepoint.

Prosecutor Louis Sampson asked the boy to take the court back to September 15, 2017, and explain in detail what happened to him and his mother when an Avanza stopped to take him to school and his mother to work.

“It was around 6am The driver took a different route. When he stopped he took out a knife and asked for money, bank cards and our phones.