Teenage girls shot in separate incidents

Cape Town - Two teenage girls were shot in two separate incidents, as they made their way home from school in their first week back. A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed as she was walking with her mother in Marcus Garvey.

Residents said they heard gunshots going off like firecrackers. “When we heard the shots, we didn’t think those were bullets and then we realised that once again someone was shooting. It has been a daily occurrence. “The victim was with her mother when the shooting happened. She was caught in the crossfire.

“She was from Sinethemba Secondary School in Philippi, she was still wearing her uniform. Her body was lying on the scene for more than three hours when she was finally picked up.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday at about 2.45pm in Road 15, Marcus Garvey, Philippi East are under investigation. “Philippi East police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival at the scene they found the victim with gunshot wounds to her body.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.” According to reports, the victim was caught in the crossfire when two groups of men were shooting at each other. “Philippi East police registered a murder case for investigation.”

In a separate incident, on Friday a 15-year-old girl was outside her home when suspected gangsters started shooting. The Grade 8 learner was shot in the thigh as she ran into her Volgevlei Road home in Wesbank. 15-year-old girl shot in the thigh in a crossfire in Wesbank. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Her cousin, who wished not to be named said: “She had just come from school and was sitting under the tree. “At first the gangsters started throwing stones and then they started shooting with guns.

“My cousin was struck by a stray bullet. The boys were shooting people on the opposite side of the street.” The 15-year-old was rushed to hospital and was given a walker. “She was wounded on her first day at school in Delft. Everyday there is a shooting on this road and we don’t understand why the police aren’t doing anything about this.”