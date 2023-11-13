Teenager critical after being thrown with bricks against his head during botched robbery

Cape Town - The mother of slain Taireece Williams has been dealt another blow after her youngest son had bricks thrown at his head in an eerily similar way as his brother, after thugs allegedly wanted to rob him. Jaden Van Wyk, 13, is now in a critical condition in hospital after his skull fractured during the botched robbery.

The incident in Mitchells Plain on Saturday, comes less than a month after the men accused of murdering his older brother, Taireece, learnt that their case had been provisionally withdrawn in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court to allow for further investigation. Taireece,19, was murdered in April while playing football in Tafelsig. He was shot, stabbed and had bricks thrown at him. Their mother, Bonita van Wyk, said she has lost all faith in the justice system since the withdrawal of the court case.

Taireece Williams, 19, was murdered in April. Picture Supplied She added that she feels it might be a waste of time fighting the latest incident. “I don’t know what to say. All of these things happening one after each other, I can’t handle this, it’s just too much,” she said. Van Wyk was at work when she received the call and immediately rushed to her son’s bedside in hospital.

“Again I am going to say, if my kids were involved with the wrong things I would understand, but just like Taireece, Jaden isn’t someone for trouble. He is a soft child that will do anything to avoid even getting scolded.” Bonita Van Wyk at her son’s court case. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Jaden’s aunt and crime fighter, Veranique Williams, said she spoke to her sister trying to encourage her to open a case. “Yes the justice system might have failed her, but God is the ultimate judge and while He is still fighting, she should also. I know my sister is not handling it well at all; she hasn’t been sleeping and was up crying all night.