Teens arrested after viral e-hailing driver robbery

Three knife-wielding suspects who were captured robbing an e-hailing driver have been arrested and will make their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Nearly two weeks after the robbery of driver Ali Zaib, police confirmed the suspects from Hanover Park are in custody amid an outcry on social media.

The incident on Christmas Eve in Rylands left the 36-year-old Pakistani father of five traumatised as initially, he did not see the first teen boy as a possible threat. In the viral clip, the suspects are seen pouncing on Zaib’s vehicle, with one immediately threatening him with a knife. The scared driver is heard telling the robbers to take what they want and even hands over the access code to his cellphone. At the time, Zaib said he had gone to mosque for prayers and picked up the trip from Rylands to Woodstock.

The dashcam footage was shared on social media. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, confirmed the arrests. “This office can confirm that three suspects between 18 and 21 were arrested in connection with the e-hailing driver in Athlone. They will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today”.

Zaib said he was informed that police also recovered his phone. “They phoned me and said they were caught and they needed me to come in and do an ID parade but then I think they just used the footage. “I was told they recovered my cell-phone but not the speed-point that was taken.”

The driver said he is happy with the arrests but has vowed to never work on the Cape Flats again. “I am happy they were caught and believe Allah has a reason why this happened to me. Maybe now other thieves can seek the implications of their actions. “I will never pick up a trip on the Cape Flats again not even if someone says they will pay me R5,000. I will only drive in Cape Town, Constantia and those places.