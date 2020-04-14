Telkom, Samsung and government team up to track-and-trace Covid-19 carriers

Cape Town - Telkom, Samsung and the government have teamed up to develop a track-and-trace database to identify the whereabouts of people who may have contracted coronavirus.

As part of the partnership, Samsung has donated 1500 handsets to be distributed in the provinces hardest hit by the spread of the virus.

The trackers will be connected for free using Telkom’s FreeMe packages for the next six months, easing the current backlog and fast-tracking their ability to track and trace cases around the country.

Telkom has been working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop the database, which uses data from a person’s phone to track where they have been.

In a statement Samsung said: “Tracking is an important part of fighting the spread of the virus as the more cases in South Africa increase the more people need to be located and tested. Trackers will have to travel around the country to find primary and secondary contacts and get testing to those people.”