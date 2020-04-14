Telkom, Samsung and government team up to track-and-trace Covid-19 carriers
As part of the partnership, Samsung has donated 1500 handsets to be distributed in the provinces hardest hit by the spread of the virus.
The trackers will be connected for free using Telkom’s FreeMe packages for the next six months, easing the current backlog and fast-tracking their ability to track and trace cases around the country.
Telkom has been working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop the database, which uses data from a person’s phone to track where they have been.
In a statement Samsung said: “Tracking is an important part of fighting the spread of the virus as the more cases in South Africa increase the more people need to be located and tested. Trackers will have to travel around the country to find primary and secondary contacts and get testing to those people.”
Meanwhile, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola last week appointed Kate O’ Regan as Covid-19 Designate Judge to oversee the tracing and tracking of those who have contracted the illness.
Judge O’ Regan said in an interview last week on The Eusebius McKaiser Show on Talk Radio 702: “The regulation is clear, the information that is contained will be confidential and may only be used for combating Covid-19.”
Independent Privacy Specialist Russell Nel said: “The success of this would depend on the capacity of the mobile networks. Sure, they may be able to successfully track 1 000 or even 10 000 people. But what happens if we need to track a million people?”@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus