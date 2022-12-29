Temperatures in the Cape to heat up in the lead-up to New Year

Cape Town - In the lead-up to the New Year, the SA Weather Service (Saws) has forecast gradually warmer temperatures and clear skies over the Cape with even more people expected to flock to Cape beaches and pools to cool down during the holiday period. Saws said Thursday would see a maximum temperature of 21°C, 26°C on Friday, 27 °C on Saturday, and 28 °C on Sunday.

Saws also issued a weather warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over Matzikama in the Western Cape, as well as for damaging winds between Alexander Bay and Hermanus today into Friday morning. Cape Town Weather Office said: “The warmer, wetter and more humid days were due to two weather systems (cut-off lows).” Saws said that usually a strong south-easter over the Western Cape during the summer months was associated with fine, windy and warmer weather conditions (which were being experienced now).

However, in the case of an upper air cut-off low, which was present earlier this month, it could lead to cloudy conditions and sometimes heavy rain, known as a “black south-easter”. This caused the intermittent thunderstorms and showers across the Western Cape earlier this month. However, the sun would be shining high in the sky for the next few days, prompting locals and tourists to continue crowding beaches around the Cape, which thousands have already been frequenting this holiday period. Since the start of December, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has attended over 3 000 lifeguarding interventions, over 50 first aid incidents on beaches and over 200 rescue operations at 26 beaches around the coastline.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “NSRI is appealing to bathers around the coast to swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. “Anglers fishing along the shoreline should stay a safe distance from the shore. Inland recreational water users should be cautious of rapidly flowing rivers. Be cautious on lakes and dams and your swimming pool at home should have a cloak of safety around it.” Lambinon said parents should ensure children have responsible adult supervision in and around water. He also encouraged boaters, paddlers and sailors to download and use the NSRI RSA SafeTrx smartphone application.

The most recent incident occurred at Boulders Beach on Tuesday, where NSRI Simon’s Town and Western Cape Government Health EMS were alerted to a drowning in progress. It was found that a female child suffered non-fatal drowning injuries. This was one of many drowning incidents around the coastline as the hot weather persisted. Lambinon added that a number of paddlers and boaters had also been rescued and assisted by the NSRI. Community services and health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said: “We have put in place as many measures as possible to create a safe environment for everyone, but ultimately people need to take personal responsibility for their safety. The rules are there for a reason, and we implore our visitors to abide by them.”