Pictured is a Moravian mission store. Wupperthal (sometimes also spelt Wuppertal) is a small town in the Cederberg mountains in the Western Cape. It was founded in 1830. The town remains a Moravian mission station to this day. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Three months after a devastating fire destroyed 53 homes, leaving about 200 people homeless, the Wupperthal site is being handed over to developers. On Thursday, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela handed the site over to the contractor to begin the task of erecting temporary houses.

The residents who lost their homes in December are set to have their temporary homes built within 12 weeks.

The Department of Human Settlements has approved funding for the provision of temporary modular housing units and associated infrastructure in Wupperthal, and a service provider has been appointed for the provision of temporary housing.

Madikizela said Wupperthal residents had been waiting in anticipation for some time.

He said the delay was due to the land being a heritage site, and because the land did not belong to the government, there had to be negotiations with the landowners, the Moravian Church.

“We acted as soon as the SA Heritage Council gave the go-ahead.”

Madikizela added that, unlike other temporary structures, the homes would have two bedrooms.

“It’s important to note that the structures will be consisting of a bathroom, open-plan kitchen, a living area and two bedrooms.

“They will be completed with electrical distribution and lighting, water supply and waste disposal.”

An assessment by the Moravian Church reportedly found the cost of the damage to be over R20 million.

Reverend Martin Abrahams, vice-president of the Moravian Church of Southern Africa, said: “The church has insurance and insurance on the buildings that belongs to the church.

“It is the mission station’s responsibility to ensure that residents have a home.”

The church made available two pockets of land measuring about 7 hectares within the mission station for emergency housing for victims of the disaster.

