Temporary housing site offered to Hangberg family inhumane - SAHRC

Cape Town - A temporary housing site the City offered a family whose illegal structure was demolished in Hangberg in Hout Bay was considered inhumane following an inspection by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday.

The piece of land is on the sand dunes of Hout Bay. During and inspection it was found that the specified land had already been earmarked for another resident living in the community and who was waiting for building materials.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said: “There are portable toilets surrounding the structures that are below people’s dignity. It is also concerning that this site has already been earmarked for other people.”

Hangberg community representative Lee Smith said: “The material provided for these temporary housing structures is very unstable. In less than a month the roofs have blown off the structures of the people currently staying here. The material used creates so much cold inside the homes.”

Smith said they understood that this was a win for the family from a legal standpoint, however for the family to stay there was a very different case. People went to live there because they didn’t have a choice, but they still refused to accept what the City deemed humane and temporary.