Bo-Kaap residents happy to see the crane moving out of their area after about 50 protesters prevented a crane from entering Bo-Kaap and making its way to development on 40 Lion Street. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The development in Lion Street in Bo-Kaap remains in limbo after the case against Bo-Kaap residents was postponed to February 25. The developers also agreed to inform the community if they intend to move a large crane. They undertook to give the community 72 hours’ notice, which would allow the community to approach the court.

“Today is a victory, we are moving forward and I think together we can prove that something was not right,” said Osman Shaboodien, chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Ratepayers' Association.

The battle in Bo-Kaap has been ongoing as residents continue to fight to preserve the heritage in the area.

First former mayoral committee member for Transport and Urban Development Brett Herron dropped a bombshell about the old St Monica’s nursing home, which was sold to developers despite a revisionary clause that required the site to be returned to the City when the home ceased to operate.

In November, fed-up residents closed in on the development in Lion Street and managed to stop a crane from entering the site. Bo-Kaap residents and the police clashed over the recent developments in the area and the police had to use tear gas to keep protesters at bay.

Bo-Kaap residents also requested that the Western Cape High Court review the City of Cape Town's sale of land that is currently being developed.

The postponement of the case comes just a day after Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced that the process to have the Bo-Kaap declared a national heritage site would start early next year. He wants it declared a world heritage site.

[email protected]