Musician Ed Sheeran performing live on stage for over 70 000 of his fans at the FNB stadium, Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Temporary road closures will be in place around the Cape Town Stadium to accommodate concert-goers and the set-up operations for the Ed Sheeran concerts tomorrow, on Wednesday 27 March and on Thursday 28 March 2019.



Residents, visitors and concert-goers are advised to take note of the temporary road closures which will be in place for the two concerts this week.





Event ticket holders are encouraged to use public transport to the Cape Town Civic Centre or Thibault Bus Station and either catch the free event shuttle to the stadium or use the fan walk.

Ticket holders can also use the free on-street parking in the CBD (free after 17:00 on Wednesday 27 March 2019 and on Thursday 28 march 2019) or use the off-street parking at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade, Plein Park, and from there the event shuttle.





Public transport services operating in Green Point and the CBD may be subject to localised deviations from 16:00 on Wednesday 27 March 2019 and 16:00 on Thursday 28 March 2019 until midnight on both days.





Parking restrictions will be enforced in the residential areas adjacent to the Cape Town Stadium between 12:00 and midnight on both days, including on Main Road.





Motorists are advised to obey the signage please. Normal restrictions and charges apply to kerbside parking in the CBD for a weekday.





On-street parking is available within the city centre but no additional security will be provided.





Parking tariffs will apply until 17:00. Then on-street parking becomes free of charge.





Dedicated parking has been allocated on DF Malan Drive for those attendees with disabilities who wish to use the Stadium shuttle. Only people with an official disability permit which has been issued by the City will be allowed to park in this dedicated parking area.





Ticket holders must formally request access to the parking bays dedicated to people with special needs by sending an email to [email protected]





Event-goers will have to provide evidence that they are entitled to these parking bays by clearly displaying the Vehicle Access Permit (VAP) in full colour on their dashboard when entering the parking area (P5) on Vlei Road. Failure to display will result in access being denied.





Enquiries regarding the limited parking within the stadium for people with special needs can also be sent to [email protected]





Parking for people with special needs is issued at the discretion of the event organiser and is subject to availability.





Train schedules and related information are available from the City's 24/7 Transport Information Centre’s toll-free number 0800 65 64 63 and www.capemetrorail.co.za





No special train services will be available after the event on both days and normal services end from 17:30.





Further details of the temporary road closures and other transport arrangements, including details of the free event shuttles that will be in place, are available here: http://bit.do/edsheeran-ct





@TheCapeArgus



