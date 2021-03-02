Ten appear in court for vandalism at car dealership

Cape Town - Ten suspects involved in an attempted robbery and vandalism at a high-end car dealership in Woodbridge Island, Milnerton, last month, appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates Court, on Monday. The attempted business robbery and strike at the luxury car dealership, The Toy Shop, occurred on February 17. Internal security footage of the incident shows a large group of people entering the showroom and damaging a number of vehicles as well as assaulting another individual. One of the men was also seen carrying a firearm. Around eight vehicles were damaged, when staff allegedly refused to give in when the suspects demanded two vehicles. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “Our investigation into the incident at a car dealership two weeks ago where vehicles were damaged, led to the arrest of 13 suspects in total, who are scheduled to make their court appearances today (yesterday) in Cape Town.”

Previously, police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that around 40 suspects entered the business premises, threatened employees with firearms, and demanded two vehicles.

“They were not given vehicles, whereafter the suspects smashed windows and lights of vehicles on display. The possibility that the incident is extortion-related cannot be ruled out. Police detectives are following up leads to trace the suspects involved in the incident.”

Rwexana confirmed that eight luxury vehicles were damaged during the incident.

National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said, only 10 accused appeared in court on charges related to robbery, attempted robbery and damage to property.

“The case against the 10 accused has been postponed to next Monday for bail application,” said Ntabazalila. The suspects will remain in custody until then.

The Toy Shop was contacted for more information on the estimated damages. However, it refused to comment on the matter.

