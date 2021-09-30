Ten children, two adults injured after scholar transport overturns

When ambulances, from multiple services, got to the scene most of the injured were lying in the road. The Toyota Avanza was found 20 metres away from where the injured victims lay.

EMERGENCY services responding to an accident along Baden Powell Drive between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain were greeted by a gruesome scene after a vehicle transporting scholars overturned.

Ten people, including eight children, have been injured in a crash along Baden Powell Drive in Cape Town. Photo: ER24

According to the Western Cape’s emergency medical services 10 children, between the ages of 10 and 12 years old, were involved in the accident.

“The vehicle was transporting scholars from three different primary schools. Three seriously injured patients were transported to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital (two by ambulance and one by Skymed).

“One patient, who sustained minor injuries, was transported to Mitchell’s Plain Hospital and the rest, who also sustained minor injuries, were transported to Khayelitsha CDC,” said EMS spokesperson Deanna February.