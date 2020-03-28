Ten hospitalised, four in ICU as Covid-19 cases in Western Cape rise

Cape Town - Ten people have been hospitalised and four of these are in intensive care in the Western Cape due to the coronavirus (Covid-19). This was revealed by Premier Alan Winde who provided a provincial update on Covid-19 cases in the province, earlier today. He said: “The increase in hospitalisation of patients should act as a stark warning to us all that this virus can have severe health effects. Each and every one of us needs to abide by the lockdown regulations if we are to stop its spread.” Winde said that a total of 298 Covid-19 infections have been confirmed for the Western Cape. A regional breakdown of cases are as follows:

City of Cape Town - 235;

Garden Route - 18;

Cape Winelands - 17;

Overberg - 7;

Unknown -21;

Deaths - 1.

Several people have also been arrested in the province for not adhering to the countrywide lockdown, which came into effect on Friday.

“Despite government’s every attempt to ensure people stay at home, numerous people have been arrested and fined throughout the province as a result of non-compliance with the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

"These regulations have been put in place in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that our healthcare system is not overwhelmed by a sudden spike. If people do not adhere to them and stay in their homes, they are putting their own lives, and the lives of others at risk," Winde said.

"There are still far too many people who are not taking the lockdown seriously- it is these communities that will be the hardest hit with rising infections, in the coming weeks.

"The regulations are clear - other than employees working for essential services, everyone else must stay at home. You can only leave the house to buy food, go to the pharmacy, seek medical attention or collect a grant.”

Winde urged residents to report incidents of non-compliance to 10111, their local police station or law enforcement.

In cases of police brutality, members of the public should contact the Independent Police Investigations Directorate hotline for the Western Cape on 073 890 1269.

[email protected]