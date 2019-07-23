Steenberg’s Cove residents had been on the verge of being evicted from their homes by West Coast Properties. Supplied

Cape Town - The fate of residents that the court said can’t be evicted from Steenberg Cove in Shelley Point hangs in the balance after property giant West Coast Properties put up 27ha of land for auction with a reserve price of R15 million. West Coast Properties, which owns the land, was denied an eviction order for the 126 people who live on parts of it there.

Community leader Jerome Lewis said: “We don't have a lot of information about the auction.

"We want to ascertain whether we as the community living here fall under the parcels of land.”

He said that residents were extremely worried.

“We are very fearful because we are not sure what the impact of this auction will have on us and what we should do,” he said.

Most of the residents used to work in a fishing factory until it closed down in 1967, and as a benefit they were given free accommodation.

West Coast Properties began drawing up its plans in 2011 and was given approval to develop the area.

The residents were in negotiations with the municipality to relocate them, but discussions were halted after the council identified a piece of land that was privately owned and then found it couldn't afford it.

West Coast Properties said it was currently liable to the municipality for the service consumption in respect of the land occupied and this amounted to R1912961.

According to the company, the costs of the approved development increased as a result of the delay in evicting the occupiers.

West Coast Properties indicated recently that it would appeal the Western Cape High Court ruling.

Judge Daniel Dlodlo granted West Coast Properties leave to appeal the judgment.

“We are working hard with our attorney to fight the appeal and its very expensive because all of us have to contribute to this because it affects us all.

“And if this is the land we are talking about we are going to have to fight that also,” Lewis said.

Stephan van der Meer, the attorney representing West Coast Properties, could not confirm whether the land that was going to be sold on auction was that of Steenberg Cove in Shelley Point.

“My client is currently out of the country for the next two weeks.

"We are currently waiting for the court to issue us with a date so that our appeal can be heard in court,” he said.

