Tension brewing over the recruitment of workers for City EPWP jobs

Cape Town - Tensions are brewing between residents and community structures in Thembokwezi, Khayelitsha, over the recruitment of workers for Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) jobs. The residents are accusing the community structure of employing pensioners, friends and family while overlooking those who desperately needed jobs and were registered on the City's database.

Kwezi street committee member Natasha Msweswe alleged that the residents association members, who also serve as Neighbourhood Watch members, were hijacking City projects to employ their families. “This started last year when we complained about the manner in which street sweepers were recruited. We met several officials from the City and the Sub-council who managed to put a stop to this. “The City officials were called and job seekers forms were provided and it was agreed that the names were not sourced from the database and that the forms were provided by the community structures who did not follow a proper recruitment process.

“We requested the project be stopped and a proper process be followed but we are now surprised that people being interviewed, have commenced with work,” she said. Resident Nolubabalo Sillie said the residents demanded a proper process that will allow residents equal opportunity of being recruited. “We want a proper process to be followed and also that the number of workers from the three areas be balanced. Currently of the 45 people who have been recruited 35 are from Khwezi and are all Neighbourhood Watch members, nine in Bongweni and one in Thembani.

“It is not fair for us to register on the database and wait to be called only for them to give the jobs to people who serve the Neighbourhood Watch,” said Sillie. Kwezi Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Neliswa Mbovana refused to comment and referred questions to Mayor Dan Plato who she said was aware of the criteria used to recruit workers. “We should wait for the outcomes of the meeting with the mayor and take it from there. However, for now I have nothing to comment on this,” she said.

City spokesperson Luthando Thyalibhongo said the City was looking into the particulars of the matter and will respond in due course. Thyalibhongo said part of the standard process for EPWP employment sourcing was the City’s EPWP Job Seekers Database Centralised Office. “EPWP job seekers are selected via a randomised process, and their names are then sent to the contractor for interviews and appointments.