Terrible Josters gang in court on 154 charges from murder to kidnapping, arson and theft

Cape Town - Alleged Terrible Josters gang leader Elton “Koffie” Lenting and 19 others appeared in the in the Western Cape High Court in front of Judge James Lekhuleni on Monday The accused, aged from 18 to 41, have been charged with 145 counts of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, drug possession, drug trafficking, kidnapping, assault, arson and theft.

Elton Lenting, who has been charged on all counts, was alleged to have led the “Terrible Josters” in criminal gang activity from March 2002 up until January 2017. He has been accused of murdering several people during his time as the leader. Under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act the accused were charged with actively participating in/or as a member of a criminal gang by aiding and abetting, performing any act of violence, promoting or contributing in a pattern and collectively engaging in criminal gang activity. The State said the Terrible Josters exist under the 28 prison gang hierarchy and were commissioned to carry out several murders while operating in the Delft South area.

Lenting and his co-accused were charged with multiple counts of murder for killing several people between 2013 and 2016. The State alleged that people who were killed by the accused were shot with firearms. The deceased include Franklin Christopher, Siphokazi Mahlapi, Ricardo Simons, Franklin Prince, Deborah Theresa Solomons and others. In addition, the accused have been charged with 20 counts of attempted murder. They have also been accused of illegal possession of multiple types of firearms, including a Z88 9mm Parabellum pistol, a .45 calibre pistol, a .38 Special Astra revolver and a Walther P38 9mm Parabellum pistol.