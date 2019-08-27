The Terrible Josters gang in Delft South are facing 200 charges, including 14 murders that were committed between 2008 and 2017. File picture.

Cape Town - Members of the Terrible Josters (TJ) gang paid a member of the Junior Mafia’s gang with a gun and 100 mandrax tablets to kill a TJ member. This was part of the testimony of a 204 witness and former TJ member against the alleged gang leader Horatio Solomons, alias Voudie, and 11 gang members on Monday in the Western Cape High Court. Heavily armed police officers guarded the witness inside court.

A “Section 204 witness” refers to Section 204 of the Criminal Procedures Act.

The State offers indemnity from prosecution for a 204 witness who may have been party to a crime to secure the convictions of much bigger fish.

The Terrible Josters gang faces 71 charges including, 11 murders, dealing in drugs, money laundering, illegal possession of firearms and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo asked the witness to explain his role in the murder of Jermaine Louw, alias Joey, a member of the TJ’s, on August 30, 2009, why he was killed and who gave the order. Testifying under oath before Judge Derek Wille the witness said Ernie “Lastig” Solomons gave the order.

The witness said: “I was with Elton Ely when Mr Solomons phoned him. Ely told me that Mr Solomons ‘die ou’ said that Joey must be killed because he smoked tik with Mr Solomons’ daughter in his house.

“I was with Ely when he went to talk with Jermaine Mckenzie, a Junior Mafia gang member and a hit man.”

Asked by the prosecution if the Junior Mafias was a rival gang to them he said: “Yes they are, but anyone can hire Mckenzie to carry out a hit.

“I was there when Ely and Mckenzie talked and they agreed on a gun and 100 mandrax tablets as payment to kill Joey”.

The trial continues today.

