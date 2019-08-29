Beeka was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on a motorbike on Modderdam Road near the entrance to the University of the Western Cape. File Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - A State witness (who can’t be identified) in the case against alleged Terrible Josters (TJ) gang leader Horatio Solomons and 11 others, dropped a bombshell when he told the Western Cape High Court “the gang took out the hitman who killed underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka”. The witness was testifying in the murder of Leon Davids, whom he said was the person who allegedly killed Beeka on March 21, 2011. He said the order to take out Beeka was allegedly given by the Sexy Boys gang.

Shortly before his death, Beeka visited the Sexy Boys’ suspected leader, Jerome Booysen.

Beeka was killed in a drive-by shooting by an unknown gunman on a motorcycle in Bellville south. No arrests have yet been made.

The witness said: “Davids and a person known as Faizel killed Beeka. Davids was a hitman for the Sexy Boys. Davids went into witness protection but when he came back to Belhar, Elton Ely asked me and accused number three (brother of State witness) to kill Leon. We failed.

“Three days later, Ismail Ockerts and Lezay Booysen were driven by Ishmaeel Ockerts to the place where Leon was gunned down. Mr Solomons ‘die ou’ gave the order,” he said.

Davids was killed on October 9, 2013 in Bloemendal Avenue, Belhar. The witness also told the court how the TJ gang killed a male person they believed was a family member of Jerome and Colin Booysen.

The State witness said: “Ely gave me a gun and told me to kill Neano Kleynhans, whom he said was family of the Booysens. I knew it was the wrong Neano. I walked with a friend to Neano and told him to leave Belhar, because the TJ wanted to kill him.”

He did not carry out the hit, and later that evening on July 22, 2014 Neano was gunned down.

