Terrified contractors halt work at the Delft housing project, R1m reward offered in murder case

Cape Town - Revealing footage that captured the fatal shooting of City official Wendy Kloppers at the Symphony mega housing construction site in Delft on February 16 is currently before the investigating officers. This was revealed by Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi yesterday as he provided an update on the City’s reward and additional measures taken by the City around construction extortion.

This as the City has upped its reward from R100 000 to R1 million for information that might lead to the successful prosecution of those responsible for the murder of Kloppers, who worked at the City’s Environmental Affairs Department, and left another official injured. Booi said the project, which would yield 3 300 housing units, had stopped as contractors felt unsafe being on site. Booi said the City was engaging with law enforcement agencies within the city to effect arrests. “This is devastating for us. It’s a drawback because it’s not only projects that are not going ahead but those vulnerable community members who had been waiting for their housing opportunities for many years are not going to receive them on time.

“We are appealing to the community members to stand up and defend their projects and assist us to find the culprits who are hellbent on destabilising our projects,” Booi said. Asked whether the City could have prevented the death of Kloppers had it acted swiftly after the two previous incidents where three workers were shot in the legs and the bombing of their machines, Booi placed the responsibility of safety and security with the police. “These incidents happen randomly. I don’t think there is something that the City could have done to prevent the death.

“What is of utmost importance is to understand the City’s responsibility and that of SAPS, which has a duty, delegation and authority to ensure that there is law and order within the communities. “It is not our primary responsibility, but the police’s, hence we are asking them to come on board to assist us. “We are doing our best as the City to ensure that we enhance security and surveillance across these areas,” he said.