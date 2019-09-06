The Defence lawyer representing alleged Terrible Josters gang leader contends there is evidence that contradicts the testimony of the State witness. File picture.

Cape Town - The Defence lawyer representing alleged Terrible Josters gang leader Horatio Solomons, alias Voudie, contends there is objective evidence that contradicts the testimony of the State witness so far heard in the Western Cape High Court. Solomons and 11 others are facing 71 charges, including 11 murders, dealing in drugs, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The lawyer put it to the State witness that his version of how Levert Seekoei, alias Sharky, was killed on September 13, 2012, did not correspond to what he testified last week.

The witness told the court that Ismail Ockerts, accused number 2, had held Sharky around the neck and had shot him in the chest with a 9mm firearm. He further testified that when Sharky fell to the ground, he came back to empty his gun on him, but had no more bullets left.

“The post-mortem report of Sharky show there was entry and exit wounds and if Ockerts held him, then why wasn’t he wounded? It is this objective evidence that makes your story like night and day and differs from your subjective evidence,” the lawyer said.

The defence also questioned the witness on where Jermaine Louw, alias Joey, had been killed and if he knew how his body had been moved and taken to another street. Louw was gunned down on August 30, 2009 in Anreith Street, Belhar, but his body ended up in Adam Tas Street.

The defence also put it to the State witness that he had not given Jermaine Mckenzie, alias Piggels, a 9mm to take out Joey. The defence lawyer argued that ballistic evidence showed that no 9mm cartridges were found on the scene, but that of a .38 calibre.

The State witness also told the court that he had used muti that prevented him from being shot.

The case continues today.

