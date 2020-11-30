The blood kept coming like water, says grandma after mentally disabled grandson killed

Cape Town – A boy, 17, with a mental disability was stabbed and killed on the evening of his birthday in Parkwood on Saturday. Mikyle Bruiners died in his grandmother’s arms. Ann Bruiners, 65, recalled how she found her grandson wounded in the middle of the children’s playground in Willow Road at around 9pm. “I laid him down, nursed him, took off the blood and cleaned his mouth but the blood kept coming out.” Mikyle was stabbed in the chest. “The blood kept coming, like water (out) from his mouth.” Two hours earlier, Mikyle was robbed of a chain, given to him by his father as a birthday gift. She said he was threatened with the words, “You’ll swim in your blood”. This, she said, she saw happen on the playground.

Mikyle Bruiners' grandmother, Ann Bruiners, 65, in the play park where he died. Mikyle was stabbed to death on his 17th birthday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

With his uncle and stepfather, they retrieved the chain, but an altercation with around four men ensued.

Friend Veronique Clarence witnessed the stabbing and saw the men run through the park. It was only when she saw blood on one of the knives carried by the men that she rushed to call Mikyle’s grandmother.

Clarence tried to slow down the bleeding with a plastic bag and T-shirt. “As I did that, I could feel the wound was very deep because my thumb went into it. I was trying to put pressure on the wound but my finger kept going into the wound.”

His uncle and stepfather, aged 33 and 35, were stabbed and wounded. His stepfather remains at Victoria Hospital, recovering from the wound to his back and his uncle was discharged from Victoria Hospital yesterday with wounds to his arm and leg.

The community shared how excited Mikyle had been about his birthday, inviting friends and neighbours over for cake. He lived with his grandmother at Beulah Court, Parkwood. Bruiners said he was stabbed by someone known to them. “They grew up with him. They played with him. They were friends.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said Grassy Park police were investigating. No arrests have been made.

• Two people were killed in a car accident in Voortrekker Road on Saturday night. One was Alex Fortune, 17, who attended Oude Molen Technical High School.

