The City and Cape Animal Welfare Forum worry about dog attacks

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town City and Cape Animal Welfare Forum (CAWF) are appealing for calm and responsible dog ownership. A debate has been raging for months about a possible ban on pit bulls in the wake of numerous attacks.

The request came after a group of residents in Athlone decided to take matters into their own hands, killing three pit bulls after a reported attack on a child. The City urged communities to not act outside the law and create legal problems for themselves, while assuring residents that they will not hesitate to protect communities against dangerous animals or their owners. CAWF chairperson Karen de Klerk said: “Dogs need proper socialisation and training. Where a dog is kept in a confined space all day and not given sufficient exercise or social interaction with other dogs and people, it increases the risk that the animal will be aggressive and potentially pose a danger to others.”

Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said: “The Athlone incident where members of the community killed three pit bulls after an attack on a child has to be condemned in the strongest terms. Animal owners have a responsibility to ensure their dogs do not pose a threat and are kept within their properties. It is illegal to harm or torture an animal. “If anyone has concerns about a dangerous animal they must report it to the SPCA or Law Enforcement so urgent action can be taken. We cannot have a situation where people take the law into their own hands in this manner,” said Smith. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is investigating the killing of the three pit bulls.

An urgent meeting has been arranged by the City, CAWF and Cape of Good Hope SPCA to discuss amendments to the animal keeping by-law to incorporate stricter duty of care on pet owners and regulations regarding the keeping of dangerous animals. [email protected] Cape Argus