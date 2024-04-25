The City of Cape Town is offering R100000 for information on the murder of two security guards

Cape Town - The City is offering a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects responsible for the murder of two security guards. The private security officers were escorting City staff attending to a sewer pipe repair in Rochester Road in Phola Park, Philippi East, on Tuesday.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, said: “The armed security guards had driven to the site in Phola Park in their own company vehicle, while a City vehicle transported five operational staff. “On arrival, the teams disembarked to gather tools and inspect the pipe. While busy, two armed men approached the City vehicle and another two headed to the toilet block where multiple shots were fired. “While the City staff and residents fled to safety, sadly both private security guards passed away. A female City staff member was also injured from a hard fall. Law enforcement and the SAPS cordoned off the scene, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.”

Hill-Lewis said various City services were impacted by criminal attacks in parts of Philippi, including Kosovo informal settlement, where a stormwater upgrading project is under way. “Our message to Philippi residents is this: we will not stop delivering services in your community, but our front line staff are under attack and need your help. “Use our 24-hour tip-offs hotline 0800 006 992 to report the criminals disrupting water and sanitation services and upgrades in the community.

“You can remain anonymous and the City is offering a reward of up to R100 000 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the murderers behind the attacks on our staff and contractors. “Together we can root out the criminals blocking progress in communities. The City extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of two security contractor staff.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Philippi East police are investigating two counts of murder.

“The two victims were approached by two unknown males who shot them and took both deceaseds’ firearms. “The suspects also fled with the key of a City council vehicle. The security company vehicle, a Mitsubishi Mirage, was still at the crime scene, as well as the City of Cape Town LDV. “Motives for this shooting incident form part of the police investigation.”

Attacks on staff have led to the City spending more than R8.5 million on private security escorts in the 2023/24 financial year. On April 17, City staff were also robbed in two separate incidents on the same day. In the first, a team were responding to a blocked sewer pipe in Clarke Estate, Elsies River, when one of the staff was robbed of his cellphone. In the second incident, a team of five were held at gunpoint and robbed of their personal belongings, including cellphones, while in Blue Downs attending to a burst water pipe.