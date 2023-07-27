Independent Online
The City of Cape Town to clean out problem houses used for illegal activities

The City is asking people to report abandoned houses used for illegal activities so they can take back the properties. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has asked residents to report problem houses used for illegal activities.

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said the City was referring to dilapidated buildings, abandoned by owners, that had become overrun with drug dealers, drug users, gangsters and those who used them as headquarters for crimes.

“As we try to take ownership of our communities and surroundings, almost every neighbourhood watch has a problem building.

“For this reason, we started our Problem Buildings Unit, but we have always struggled with the legal complexities of navigating the procedures of the Problem Building by-law.

“Now, with some added, dedicated legal expertise into the unit, the improved, enhanced, amended Problem Building by-law, and some brilliant software developments that monitor the progress of each problem-building case, we are starting to move on these problem building cases around our city,” he said.

Smith said once a property had been declared under the Problem Building by-law, the City began tariffing the owner and compelling him or her to take urgent action to rectify the issues and suitably secure and safeguard them.

“Failing their remedial action, we take action ourselves, and invoice the property owner for the cost thereof.

“If they still refuse responsibility, we head to court and apply for the property to be seized and forfeited to the City, where we sell it and recover such costs. In so doing, we protect our communities and protect the value of the properties for surrounding owners. We are moving forward. Now let’s do more,” he said.

Athlone residents, who had been reporting a house in Eland Street, Kewtown, are hopeful the unit will take action.

The property houses 10 people from various families, including a man who uses a wheelchair, and a 15-year-old girl who was thrown out of her family home.

Councillor Rashid Adams said there were a number of houses. He said he had approached the environmental health department and was waiting for it to get back to him.

“I want people to understand the seriousness of what we are saying to them, and that they adhere to the request made to them by the inspector. We want to encourage people to continue reporting these houses. Don’t just accept what you see or hear.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus

