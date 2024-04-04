The City of Cape Town's Durbanville Safe Space adds a further 40 beds for homeless people

Cape Town - A new Safe Safe Space shelter in Durbanville will not solve the problem of homelessness, but may help 40 people off the street at night. So says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who yesterday officially opened the new shelter near the public transport interchange, which will add a further 40 beds to the area, supplementing the 220-bed Safe Space in Bellville. The City is also set to open a 300-bed Safe Space in Green Point.

Hill-Lewis said the new facility was one of many efforts to address homelessness on the streets of Cape Town. He said like many developing cities in the world, homelessness presented a challenge that was caused by many factors, such as drug abuse and domestic violence. “The Safe Space Shelter Programme isn’t going to solve the problem or the issue totally, but it is going to make a positive contribution to resolving it,” Hill-Lewis said.

“Because ultimately, the first thing that people need is some dignified shelter.” The City Safe Spaces offers social programmes to assist people off the streets sustainably, reintegrate them into society, and reunite them with family. Personal development planning and employment opportunities are made available, alongside referrals for mental health, medical, and substance abuse treatment.

“This new Durbanville Safe Space will add to the City’s ability to offer caring solutions to help people off the streets sustainably and to keep public places open and available to all. “Overall, the City is spending more than R220 million over three years to expand and operate its Safe Space transitional shelters.” This Safe Space shelter will be managed by Mould Empower Serve (MES), a Christian-integrated social development organisation.