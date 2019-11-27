The 13 circuit labyrinth is the largest in the world to be made with spekboom trees.
The project manager and designer of the labyrinth, Terry De Fries, said: “The spekboom tree is an indigenous succulent plant. It’s one of the only plants that releases oxygen into the atmosphere during the day and night. The labyrinth being made of this particular tree will help play a role in the neutralising of the carbon footprint.”
Chief executive of the Heart Capital and founder of the Great Labyrinth Project Peter Shrimpton said the idea of creating a labyrinth had occurred to him as he connected the relationship of the spekboom tree with carbon reduction. “If we don’t regress carbon emissions by 2025, we’ll go past the tipping point and all of humanity will face extinction,” he said.
Some 511 million tons of carbon dioxide are released into the atmosphere each year in South Africa; 9.18 tons of carbon emissions per person are released from vehicles alone.