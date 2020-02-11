The District Six Museum celebrates renaming









The District Six Museum will commemorate the 54th year since District Six was declared a white group area by the apartheid state on February 11, 1966. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The District Six Museum will commemorate the 54th year since District Six was declared a white group area by the apartheid state on February 11, 1966. The commemoration will take place today. Each year, the museum leads a ritual procession to the memorial cairn on the last remaining piece of Hanover Street. The cairn has been the focus of ongoing memorialisation rituals by District Six residents since the 1990s. The act of returning to the cairn each year has become symbolic because many District Sixers are waiting to return to the area through the land restitution process. This year’s commemoration celebrates the official renaming of Zonnebloem to District Six by the Western Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee, a campaign spearheaded by the Museum last year.

Renaming is a powerful act of restitution, and in the wake of this celebration the museum is also refocusing on its campaign to declare District Six a National Heritage Site.

Dogged by delays, the museum launched a campaign in 2016 to show public support for this declaration.

It has since collected 8000 signed tags, which will be delivered to the offices of the South African Heritage Resources Agency, accompanied by a People’s Declaration for District Six to be recognised as a National Heritage Site.

Tuesday's programme at the Homecoming Centre, which houses the museum, is from 11am to 2pm.

It will include a procession to the cairn and the delivery of the declaration to the South African Heritage Resources Agency in Harrington Street.

