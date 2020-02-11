The commemoration will take place today. Each year, the museum leads a ritual procession to the memorial cairn on the last remaining piece of Hanover Street.
The cairn has been the focus of ongoing memorialisation rituals by District Six residents since the 1990s.
The act of returning to the cairn each year has become symbolic because many District Sixers are waiting to return to the area through the land restitution process.
This year’s commemoration celebrates the official renaming of Zonnebloem to District Six by the Western Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee, a campaign spearheaded by the Museum last year.