The DPP takes over the case of the woman shot outside Wynberg court

Cape Town - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has taken over the case of three men accused of shooting a woman near Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. On Tuesday morning, Mandisi Mafu, 24, Lukhanyo Meme, 32, and Vuminkosi Vumene, 37, appeared for the murder of Christine Gumira and the attempted murder of Thandi Viljoen.

All three accused indicated they wanted bail even though the State prosecutor said they opposed bail. The police apprehended the accused after CCTV footage of the killing surfaced on the internet. The brutal killing happened after Gumira appeared in court alongside an alleged mass killer, Lundi Zweni, Zinhle Mazibuko, and another female for a murder case. The police confirmed the killing happened in July 2018.

SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “On July 12, 2018, four suspects were arrested for the murder, which took place the previous day. “The accused who are currently on the court roll are two women aged between 27 and 41 and a man aged 23. “A 26-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded on May 25 in Wynberg.

“On the day in question, the now-deceased attended court as an accused” in the murder case. According to ZimLive.com, Gumira lived with a woman who had an affair with her boss, and his wife found out. The wife and hired hitmen went to Gumira’s home, and she found out that the friend had moved out.

Gumira was forced to show them where her friend was, where she was shot and killed. She was also arrested for the murder and was out on bail. On May 25, she was walking with two other people when the shooter sneaked up on her and shot her twice in the head.

The men were arrested a week later for murder and attempted murder, and the police confiscated a car. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “The investigation took the integrated investigation team to different locations within the Cape Metropole where they conducted tracing operations. “They arrested four suspects after they were positively linked with the murder through thorough investigation and forensic evidence.