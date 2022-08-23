The dumping of bodies in others people's yards is getting out of hand, says Nyanga CPF

Cape Town - The Nyanga Community Police Forum (CPF) has raised concerns over the dumping of corpses on private, residential properties in Crossroads. This after yet another body, this time of a young boy, was found dumped in someone’s yard on Friday morning in a sports bag.

Story continues below Advertisement

On August 3 the body of a 15-yearold Aviwe Mgosi was found dumped in a wheelie bin inside a yard by an identified suspect, five houses away. The suspect has since been arrested. Nyanga CPF chairperson Dumisani Qwebe said the family had identified the body. “According to the mother, who came forward to claim the body of the child, he left home after 6pm to play. The child was, however, not reported as missing and the mother only came forward after the body was found.

“The dumping of bodies in others people’s yards is getting out of hand, more especially the killing of people. “This has caused a bad reputation in the Crossroads area, especially when the killings do not occur in the area. “It is unacceptable that in 19 days two bodies have been found.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Community anti-crime activist Patrick Mwanda, who belongs to Crush Crime which patrols the community, said this was the third body to be dumped in the area in the past year. Mwanda said the yard where the body was found had been a dumping site as it was not enclosed. “We have convened a community meeting on Thursday as this is getting out of hand. A community member has offered to purchase building materials to close off the yard as the owner is an old man staying alone and is not well.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This is concerning and it’s not about the specific yard but also the safety of our area. While in the past we have patrols in the late hours of the evening, we lack support from the CPF and the police,” he said. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy were under investigation. He said the cause of the boy’s death was yet to be established. [email protected]