'The judge had sold his blood for R1 000': Shock as chainsaw attack accused gets bail

Cape Town - Family and friends of Andy Makoma have expressed shock and disappointment after the Paarl Magistrate’s Court released Elroy Erasmus, the Franschhoek man accused of attacking Makoma with a chainsaw, on bail on Friday. Erasmus is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly attacked Makoma on his birthday, August 7, in his house and in front of his wife and children, accusing him of insulting his wife. Erasmus was granted R1 000 bail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Erasmus was instructed to reside at an alternate address in Kraaifontein and not make contact with the witnesses, directly or indirectly. Makoma’s wife, Sizeka Busuku, said while Andy’s wounds were healing, but the court outcome was an emotionally set-back for him. Busuku, said her husband is not ready to face Erasmus. And Erasmus being at an alternative address did not make a difference as his family and friends were still in the area. “We are very disappointed that he received bail this early. We were of the view that the case would be postponed again as the investigating officer only collected Andy’s DNA on Thursday so that they can match the blood on the chainsaw, only to release the perpetrator the following day.

“He has been crying since the court released him, saying that the judge had sold his blood for R1 000. He is emotionally drained and is also scared,” she said. Busuku said while the kids were happy to see their father, they were asking questions about his current state. “We understand that he is also out on bail for another case which includes a minor, however the court was able to grant him another bail.

“What type of offence does this man have to commit for the justice system to realise that he is a danger to the community? What if he comes back and finishes off what he started with Andy, and possibly gets away with it?” she asked. Makoma’s family friend Brian Farley said the court outcome meant that attempted murder and molestation of children wrre not enough to keep one locked up, which he said was revolting. “We implore our community to remain vigilant as our justice system has failed once again. We also called on the community to join the Facebook group, Justice for Andy Makoma, so that we can do something about this miscarriage of justice.