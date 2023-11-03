The Mdzananda Animal Clinic calls on public to adopt disabled pets too

Cape Town - The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is calling on animal-loving families and compassionate people to consider adopting or fostering disabled pets or those with special needs. Staff at the animal clinic and shelter earlier this week made a call to the public expressing their desire to ensure that every pet at their facility was adopted into a loving home, including those with special needs.

Mdzananda General Manager Heidi May said the clinic was not just a shelter, but a place where compassion and care knew no bounds. She said: “Mdzananda’s shelter does not just house healthy and good-looking dogs. They open their hearts and doors to all, including the disabled and special needs animals.” May’s comments were echoed by the clinic’s Fundraising and Communications Executive Marcelle du Plessis, who said that the clinic was always working to ensure that every pet received the care and love they deserved, irrespective of whether they were disabled, until they found their forever homes.

Du Plessis said: “When I arrived at Mdzananda yesterday, our veterinarian told me that there is a really special dog that I need to see. She led me to our homeless shelter, and there was the cutest one-eyed guy I have ever seen, called Boogie.” Du Plessis said Boogie’s journey at the clinic began when he was brought in with a fractured hind leg. “Our dedicated veterinarians invested considerable time and effort into healing him, she said. However, when he was ready to return home, his owner decided they no longer wanted him.

“I remember when I first met him, I went into his kennel and plonked myself down onto the floor, ready to smother him with love, and love I sure received. He hopped around me on three legs as his hind leg was lame, and gave me a googly eye with a big smile and tail wags. I wrapped my arms around him and snuggled my face into his neck,” Du Plessis said. “He wasn’t quite sure what I was doing, but he soon leaned into it and lapped up the love and kisses,” Du Plessis said, adding that the clinic’s team had fallen in love with Boogie and were hoping that he would find a forever or foster home soon. Another dog at the shelter is a blind five-year-old Africanis called Ben. According to the clinic, Ben was handed over as his owner felt unequipped to care for a blind dog.