The incident happened around 3pm on Saturday. Little Valentino Grootetjie died at the scene.
According to the boy’s 27-year-old aunt, she was sitting in the yard of the home in Drury Flat in Lavender Hill with a woman whose cousin was allegedly selling drugs in the area. She said the alleged drug merchant, who is also an alleged Mongrels gang member, came to look for her.
“The three of us were sitting in the yard when Valentino and his 2-year-old brother came from the street where party packs were being handed out to the kids. Two alleged Fast Guns members saw the alleged Mongrels gang member in the yard.
“The two went out and saw the Fast Guns gangsters come running towards the yard and they ran back in. They shot at them. We all tried to run out of the yard. I wasn’t aware that Valentino and his brother were in the yard,” the aunt said.