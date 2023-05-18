The Rajah family wants relative’s theft and perjury conviction overturned

Cape Town - The family of a convicted contractor are challenging the court’s decision. Good Hope Construction director Ridwaan Rajah was found guilty of theft and perjury on April 25.

His brother Raziek claimed the court convicted an innocent man and has indicated they would appeal. Their lawyers are expected to approach the high court to get bail for the convict tomorrow. “We have proof that the subcontractor was paid money, my brother is innocent.

“We presented the evidence in court and it was disregarded, and we are planning on laying charges of defeating the ends of justice against the NPA and SIU. “His bail was revoked, he is a father, not a flight risk, and a sole provider for his family and we are going to court to apply for bail.” Ridwaan is expected to be sentenced on May 26.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in a statement that the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court convicted a contractor, Ridwaan and his company Good Hope Plasters CC – who were contracted by the Department of Public Works (DPW) to do internal and external renovations to the parliamentary precinct – for theft and perjury. “The State alleges that Rajah and his company were awarded a R7.3 million tender to do internal and external renovations to the parliamentary precinct situated at 120 Plein Street, Cape Town. “The final value of the contract amounted to R10.8 million.

“He (Ridwaan) applied to the court to obtain a court order to compel the Minister of Public Works and principal agent to include the R455 296 (excluding VAT) in the final account as being due and payable to him and his company. “On March 14, 2011, the department paid R718 867 to the company which included the advance payment amount of R455 296 (excluding VAT) or R519 037.90 (including VAT). “Rajah further stated in his founding affidavit that the project was completed by him and that he has not been compensated for the advance made on behalf of the first respondent.