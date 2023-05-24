The rape trial of Cape jazz musician is expected to start in September

Cape Town - The jazz musician accused of raping and sexually grooming a teenage boy appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. The trial was expected to start but the case was postponed until September. The 50-year-old musician, a former director of a Cape Town music school, was arrested in July 2022 by detectives attached to the Kuils River Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

His victim was only 14 when the alleged sexual attacks started and continued until he was 20. He reported the case at the age of 21; his family said they would only comment when the case was finalised. The maestro, whose name can’t be used, knew the boy who was a student at the music school as he was a family friend.

The accused is well known in the music industry and has shared the stage with local music giants and international artists and had his footprint in the Cape Town International Jazz festival in 2016 after releasing an album. At the early stages of the case the 50-year-old said he indicated that he would plead not guilty. His trial is expected to take place later this year. The National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson said: “A Cape Town jazz musician and director of an Athlone music school was charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.

“He was released on bail of R1 000. More charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues.” The accused who wore a corduroy blazer and a scarf made a brief appearance where the trial date was discussed. The court decided on September 15, the trial had been moved several times before.