Cape Town - Shumeez Scott walked away victorious at the first-ever Magnificent Women Icon (MWI) Phenomenal International Pageant for Special Needs People in Gambia last weekend. Last year in Mumbai, India, she was crowned as South Africa’s MWI Miss Phenomenal during the 2018 MWI International Gala.

MWI is a United States-based company that offered Ms Scott a modelling contract. She has won two national and international beauty pageant titles.

"Shumeez is special young person. Her story is inspirational and she holds the potential to be a true role model for other people who are differently-abled and an ambassador for the Down syndrome community in particular. She is fortunate to have such wonderful support from her family," said Mayor Dan Plato.

Her mother, Bahia Janodien said: "Shumeez wants to change the face of beauty. She wants to change the views that exist about the perceived limitations of Down syndrome. Parents must be proud of their children and allow them to live their dreams irrespective of their circumstances."

The 18-year-old learner has not allowed living with Down syndrome to limit her. She passed the 2017 matric exams, having completed her studies at the Goodwood’s Filia School.

Shumeez started her own foundation to assist others with Down syndrome. Her mother, Bahia also works with children with Down syndrome, helping them to unlock their potential. Those who wish to assist can contact Ms Scott through her social media page.

Mayor Plato also wished her well in her future endeavours.

