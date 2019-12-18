Cape Town - Twins Rashied and Rashaad Staggie made a name for themselves when they formed one of the most notorious gangs in the country − the Hard Livings (HL).
The identical twins became the “heroes” in their hometown of Manenberg, where they were seen as modern-day Robin Hoods, but to the rest of the world they were evil incarnate.
They were known as “the untouchables”, and would reportedly toss R10 notes to school kids from the windows of their cars as they drove by.
The two started dealing in drugs in the early seventies as teenagers, and in 1971 started the HL gang.
Their reign of terror came to an end in August 1996, when Rashaad was killed in a vigilante attack by members of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad).
Pagad held a march in London Road, Salt River, where the Staggies lived.