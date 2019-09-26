Cape Town - A picture capturing the meeting between Princess Diana and President Nelson Mandela was one that was seen around the world. This iconic image was recently gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Cape Town courtesy of the photographer who captured the moment.
The picture reportedly caught the attention of Prince Harry during his last visit to the country back in 2015. The image was captured in March 1997, five months prior to Princess Diana's death.
Harry was 12 at the time.
On the third day of the royal SA visit Desmond & Leah Legacy Foundation CEO, Piyushi Kotecha and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s eldest daughter, Thandeka, presented Harry and Meghan with a basket of gifts.
Kotecha also presented Prince Harry with a pair of framed photographs of his mother’s meeting with Madiba, in Cape Town in 1997 – one for Harry and the other for his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.