Speaking at the Landfill 2019 conference in Cape Town that ends today, Linda Godfrey, who heads up the Waste Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Implementation Unit, which is tasked with implementing South Africa’s 10-year Waste RDI road map, said: “The diversion of waste away from landfill up the waste hierarchy towards prevention, reuse, recycling, recovery and towards value-adding opportunities has the potential to create numerous environmental, social and economic opportunities for South Africa.
“It is in this that we find the opportunities for waste and the green economy,” said Godfrey.
Godfrey spoke of “opportunity waste streams” and said this would include the diversion of organic waste to composting, bio-energy recovery or higher-value product recovery (biorefinery), the reuse and recycling of paper and packaging such as plastic, paper, metal, glass and the refurbishment, repair, reuse and recycling of e-waste, which would depend on appropriate collection systems and local end-use markets.
Researchers say the estimated value of South Africa’s waste is R25.2billion a year and that an estimated 90% of the waste we generate is disposed of in landfills which are often little more than very poorly designed and operated dump sites.