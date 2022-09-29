The WCED is looking to recruit 20 500 education assistants and general assistants

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is looking to recruit more than 20 000 education assistants and general school assistants for public and special schools in the province. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond announced on Thursday that the department, through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI), was intending to recruit 20 500 unemployed youth for its fourth PYE intake.

Story continues below Advertisement

Education assistants support teachers with administrative tasks, classroom management, sports coaching and cultural activities, while the general assistants help with maintenance, cleaning, vegetable gardens and general administration. Hammond said the continuation of the programme was based on the positive response from schools throughout the previous phases. However, in the fourth phase, the WCED would only be considering new applicants who had not participated in previous phases of the programme. “The assistants have also expressed their appreciation for the opportunity, with some now interested in pursuing a career in education as a result,” Hammond said.

Applications for the positions opened on September 26 and will remain open until October 16. Unemployed people between the ages of 18 and 34 are encouraged to apply for posts at public schools within a 5km radius of their place of residence. Candidates who wish to apply for assistant positions at special schools need to be between the ages of 18 and 39 turning 40 before or on March 31, 2024. Education assistants are also required to have an NQF 4 (matric) qualification as a minimum, and prospective school assistants can apply for the posts with or without an NQF 4 (matric) qualification.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The contracts for this phase are from February 1 until September 30, 2023. The stipend is R4 081.44 per month less 1% UIF contribution, and potential candidates can apply online at https://sayouth.datafree.co/p/dbe. This is a zero-rated mobisite that can be accessed through a mobile phone. No applications will be accepted at schools or through the WCED, Hammond said. For more information regarding the application process, potential candidates may contact SA Youth on 0800 727272 or TeacherConnect on 060 060 33 33 (Mondays to Fridays, between 9am and 4.30pm).