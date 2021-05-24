The Western Cape now has 53 Covid-19 vaccine sites
Cape Town - As of today there are 53 Covid-19 vaccine sites operational in the Western Cape.
The Western Cape government last week said that the number of vaccination sites in the province will increase to 53 as of Monday, 24 May 2021, with more to come.
This is part of the province’s scale-up approach where they will bring more sites online regularly, to significantly increase the number of vaccinations administered daily.
“Our Department of Health will bring online 23 more public vaccination sites, bringing the total of public vaccination sites to 42.
“The private sector will have 11 sites operational as of Monday, with Mediclinic bringing online 4 additional sites as of 24 May,” Premier Alan Winde said.
“We will also continue with outreaches to old age homes in the City of Cape Town and commence with outreaches to old age homes in municipalities outside of the metro.
“I am also happy to confirm that that the first 6 public vaccination sites in rural districts will open on Monday, with many more coming online as we scale-up,” he said.
These sites are:
- Beaufort West Hospital in the Central Karoo District
- Harry Comay Hospital in the Garden Route District
- TC Newman CDC in the Cape Winelands District
- Worcester CDC in the Cape Winelands District
- Caledon Hospital in the Overberg District
- Swartland Hospital in the West Coast District
The premier said that the plan is to eventually scale up to 70 sites in the metro, and 184 sites in districts outside of the City.
The following sites are already operational:
- Pelican Park Clinic
- Mathew Goniwe Clinic
- Brooklyn Chest Hospital
- Helderberg Hospital
- Mitchells Plain Hospital
- Khayelitsha Hospital
- Karl Bremer Hospital
- Brackenfell Clinic
- Gugulethu Community Health Clinic
- Hanover Park Community Day Centre
- Cross Roads Community Health Clinic
- Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre
- Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre
- Heideveld Community Health Clinic
- Mitchells Plain Community Health Clinic
- Nyanga Community Day Centre
- Gugulethu Clinic
- Eerste River Clinic
- Cape Town Civic Centre (Occupation Health office)
Private sites at Clicks stores include:
- Constantia
- Tygervalley
- Westcoast Village
- Blue Route
- Paarl Mall
- Vredendal Mall
- Edgemead
The new sites coming online from Monday are:
- Bishop Lavis Clinic
- Bothasig CDC
- Adriaanse Clinic
- Chesnut Clinic
- Chestnut Satellite Clinic
- Delft CHC
- Durbanville CDC
- Goodwood CDC
- Kraaifontein Clinic
- Kuyasa Library
- Lansdowne Library Hall
- Ocean View Civic Centre
- Reed Street CDC
- Ruimte Road Satellite Clinic
- Stikland Hospital
- Symphony Way CDC
- Tafelsig Thusong Centre
In addition to the public sites, the following private sector sites will also come online on Monday:
- Cape Gate Mediclinic
- Milnerton Mediclinic
- Geneva Mediclinic
- Vergelegen Mediclinic
To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African networks), or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.
If you are over 60 and registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:
- An SMS confirming your registration.
- A second SMS with an appointment date and the place. For those who have already registered, this should come in next two to three weeks.
- Get vaccinated with your first dose.
- Proof of vaccination card.
- An appointment date for your second dose (if a two-dose vaccine applies).