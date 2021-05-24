The Western Cape now has 53 Covid-19 vaccine sites

Cape Town - As of today there are 53 Covid-19 vaccine sites operational in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape government last week said that the number of vaccination sites in the province will increase to 53 as of Monday, 24 May 2021, with more to come.

This is part of the province’s scale-up approach where they will bring more sites online regularly, to significantly increase the number of vaccinations administered daily.

“Our Department of Health will bring online 23 more public vaccination sites, bringing the total of public vaccination sites to 42.

“The private sector will have 11 sites operational as of Monday, with Mediclinic bringing online 4 additional sites as of 24 May,” Premier Alan Winde said.

“We will also continue with outreaches to old age homes in the City of Cape Town and commence with outreaches to old age homes in municipalities outside of the metro.

“I am also happy to confirm that that the first 6 public vaccination sites in rural districts will open on Monday, with many more coming online as we scale-up,” he said.

These sites are:

Beaufort West Hospital in the Central Karoo District

Harry Comay Hospital in the Garden Route District

TC Newman CDC in the Cape Winelands District

Worcester CDC in the Cape Winelands District

Caledon Hospital in the Overberg District

Swartland Hospital in the West Coast District

The premier said that the plan is to eventually scale up to 70 sites in the metro, and 184 sites in districts outside of the City.

The following sites are already operational:

Pelican Park Clinic

Mathew Goniwe Clinic

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospital

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Gugulethu Community Health Clinic

Hanover Park Community Day Centre

Cross Roads Community Health Clinic

Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre

Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre

Heideveld Community Health Clinic

Mitchells Plain Community Health Clinic

Nyanga Community Day Centre

Gugulethu Clinic

Eerste River Clinic

Cape Town Civic Centre (Occupation Health office)

Private sites at Clicks stores include:

Constantia

Tygervalley

Westcoast Village

Blue Route

Paarl Mall

Vredendal Mall

Edgemead

The new sites coming online from Monday are:

Bishop Lavis Clinic

Bothasig CDC

Adriaanse Clinic

Chesnut Clinic

Chestnut Satellite Clinic

Delft CHC

Durbanville CDC

Goodwood CDC

Kraaifontein Clinic

Kuyasa Library

Lansdowne Library Hall

Ocean View Civic Centre

Reed Street CDC

Ruimte Road Satellite Clinic

Stikland Hospital

Symphony Way CDC

Tafelsig Thusong Centre

Beaufort West Hospital

Harry Comay Hospital

TC Newman CDC

Worcester CDC

Caledon Hospital

Swartland Hospital

In addition to the public sites, the following private sector sites will also come online on Monday:

Cape Gate Mediclinic

Milnerton Mediclinic

Geneva Mediclinic

Vergelegen Mediclinic

To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African networks), or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 and registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:

An SMS confirming your registration.

A second SMS with an appointment date and the place. For those who have already registered, this should come in next two to three weeks.

Get vaccinated with your first dose.

Proof of vaccination card.

An appointment date for your second dose (if a two-dose vaccine applies).

Cape Argus