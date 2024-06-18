The Wynberg Open Mosque hosts diverse religious panel in commemoration of Youth Day

Cape Town - In Celebration of Youth Day, The Open Mosque in Wynberg yesterday invited a panel of representatives of Christianity, Islam, Judaism and Hinduism, with the youngest being 19 years old, to address the relevance of faith and religion among the youth. A close to three-hour open discussion was held inside the prayer room at the mosque, where the panellists spoke on why religion is important to them and their perception of their faith.

The floor was then opened to the audience to comment and some questioned why so many young people do not show interest in religion and the difference between faith and religion. President of The Open Mosque, Professor Taj Hargey, said the motivation behind the event was to create a peaceful, harmonious society. “We are the only mosque who would do something like this. When they talk about the youth, they talk about entrepreneurship, employment and education, which are all important, but they never talk about religion.