Theewaterskloof municipal manager dumps municipality just five months after his appointment

Cape Town - Theewaterskloof municipal manager Boy Ngubo has quit the municipality – just five months after the council appointed him unanimously on a five-year contract. In an email, mayor Karel Papier confirmed the resignation to the Cape Argus, which understands that Theewaterskloof community services director Wilfred Solomons-Johannes has been roped in to act as municipal manager.

Ngubo couldn’t be reached. “What was meant to be a union of five years has now got to be cut short,” Ngubo said in his resignation letter, seen by the Cape Argus and signed on March 15, to Papier. The letter indicates that Friday, March 31 is his last day as municipal manager. “Even after (March 31), I will remain committed to ensuring the finalisation of any matters that my office was busy with, including the external funding applications we have submitted. I will deal directly with your office and the CFO’s office in this regard,” he wrote. He thanked the mayor and the Theewaterskloof residents.

Ngubo, who has vast experience in leading private and state-owned companies, was appointed by council after the vacancy was advertised nationally, with council receiving 10 applications, a previous statement issued by the municipality said. He had been acting as municipal manager since June 2022 until his appointment was rubber-stamped in October last year. Papier confirmed the resignation and said Ngubo had cited personal reasons for resigning. Asked whether Solomons-Johannes was the acting municipal manager, Papier said: “The letter of resignation will be tabled at council today for consideration. In the case where the council accepts the resignation, a decision will be made regarding the appointment of an acting municipal manager.”