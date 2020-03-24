There is enough food to feed the nation, says AgriSA amid Covid-19 panic buying

Cape Town - As consumers stockpile in fear of disruptions to global food chains amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and questions as to whether SA could experience food shortages, AgriSA has said, “there is enough food to feed the nation”.

Around the world, including parts of South Africa, there have been reports of empty supermarket shelves as consumers begin panic buying groceries.

Urging South African consumers to stop panic buying, Agri SA deputy executive director Christo van der Rheede said: “South Africa is food secure and our food supply chain is fully operational and healthy.

“South African farmers have not stopped farming. Precautionary health measures are in place to protect farmers and farm workers.

“The agricultural sector is working with the government to prioritise and guarantee the supply of fresh and essential agricultural products. The value chains that supply the products daily have the necessary precautions in place to protect workers and to keep supplies moving. In case of further restrictions, the harvesting, processing, distribution, delivery, and sale of agricultural products and groceries will be exempted from this.”