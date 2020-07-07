These are the 10 Cape suburbs with the most Covid-19 cases

Cape Town - Gugulethu continues to be the leading suburb in the Western Cape with regard to Covid-19 cases, according to the latest monthly round up on the provincial dashboard. With 1 859 cases recorded by June 26 when the survey was completed, Gugulethu – which falls under the Klipfontein Health District – is 371 cases ahead of Khayelitsha, which is second with 1 488 cases. The provincial dashboard showed the other suburbs in the top 10 are: Philippi with 944 cases; Nyanga (931); Leiden (866); Langa (803); Delft (739); Mfuleni (725); Harare (535); and Delft South (502). The DA’s provincial spokesperson on health Wendy Philander said: “The provincial cabinet approved a hotspot strategy to fight Covid-19, which involves the co-ordination of various departments for a unified yet flexible response during this crisis. “It allows the government to delve into areas of high cases where people live and not only points of origination and addresses a wide variety of factors that lead to the spread in any particular area.

“Our provincial government has been implementing the strategy long enough to ensure we offer the best possible response to Covid-19 in the top-10 hotspots.

“As we approach the extended peak I welcome the provincial government’s comprehensive response and wish to encourage residents to use public quarantine facilities to limit the spread and keep their loved ones safe. Along with the launch of the Brackengate Intermediate Care Facility and Hospital of Hope at the CTICC, the hotspot strategy also removes pressure of acute and/or local healthcare facilities to cope with the demand for care.

“The launch of the provincial bed-bureau last week further boosts efficiency in the provision of care.”

Here is a breakdown of the number of cases and districts. More information can be found here:

