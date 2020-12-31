These are the 15 most-read Cape Argus stories for 2020
Cape Town – There is no denying that 2020 has been an eventful year that few will ever forget.
We’ve lived through so many highs and lows, and still continue to do so.
From the coronavirus pandemic, load shedding, the cigarette ban and the record-breaking Match in Africa, it has been a year that has impacted every facet of our lives.
The Cape Argus has covered the good and bad of this year, and as 2020 draws to a close, we felt it was time to reflect on the stories we’ve published that has connected most with readers.
Many people from South Africa, the US, Australia and even Germany have connected with some of our articles.
Here are 15 stories we published that resonated most with readers in 2020:
15. NEWS | City of Cape Town residents will be on Stage 1 load shedding while SA is on Stage 2
14. NEWS | Western Cape Education MEC urges parents not to sign indemnity forms
13. NEWS | WATCH: Sea Point man who feeds homeless people during lockdown has car torched
12. OPINION | 'Cigarette ban backfiring with 7 million smokers against government decision'
11. COLUMN | 'Of course we’re unemployed. We’ve broken the places that used to employ us'
10. SPORT | WATCH: Trevor Noah's 5 best moments at the Match in Africa celeb doubles
9. NEWS | City of Cape Town struggling to fill 3 000 vacancies due to scarce skills
8. NEWS | These are the 10 Cape suburbs with the most Covid-19 cases
7. NEWS | Makro, Clicks, Spar, Pick n Pay stores among 11 being investigated for ‘price-hiking’
6. COLUMN | #changethestory: President Ramaphosa, I refuse to do the Jerusalema dance
5. OPINION | LETTER: Why I won't be ordering takeaways as lockdown rules ease
4. NEWS | Fears another hard lockdown looms for SA as country battles Covid-19 crisis
3. OPINION | MultiChoice CEO responds after DStv subscribers vent their frustrations
2. OPINION | Lives of our children matter and schools should open only once it truly is safe for them
1. NEWS | Dlamini Zuma's 'shock' decision to annul entire level 3 rules against government policy - agricultural union
