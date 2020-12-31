These are the 15 most-read Cape Argus stories for 2020

Cape Town – There is no denying that 2020 has been an eventful year that few will ever forget.

We’ve lived through so many highs and lows, and still continue to do so.

From the coronavirus pandemic, load shedding, the cigarette ban and the record-breaking Match in Africa, it has been a year that has impacted every facet of our lives.

The Cape Argus has covered the good and bad of this year, and as 2020 draws to a close, we felt it was time to reflect on the stories we’ve published that has connected most with readers.

Many people from South Africa, the US, Australia and even Germany have connected with some of our articles.