These are the seven Western Cape vaccination sites

Cape Town - The Western Cape government has revealed the initial seven vaccination sites within the province as phase 2 of the roll-out, the official start of government’s roll-out, begins.

Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete and Premier Alan Winde will join eligible residents (60 years and older) who will receive their vaccine as part of this phase today.

In the Cape Town metro, seven vaccination sites have been identified as a phase 2 vaccination sites during this first week. They include:

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospital

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Albow Gardens Clinic

The premier said that over the next few weeks, as the province scales up the service, more sites will come online, including in rural areas, to provide vaccinations to those who have registered.

Winde encouraged all residents who are eligible under this second phase to register as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, at the start of the week, there emerged reports that people who were non-health-care workers had jumped the queue to be vaccinated.

During the weekly digicon, Winde said: “It is absolutely not acceptable to try to cheat the system, to try to push your way in front of a vulnerable citizen or a health-care worker. That is unacceptable, it is not cool at all, and we definitely need everyone to stand together.”

To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African Networks), or Whatsapp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 and registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:

An SMS confirming your registration.

A second SMS with an appointment date and the place – for those who have already registered, this should come in next two to three weeks.

Get vaccinated with your first dose.

Proof of vaccination card.

An appointment date for your second dose (if a two-dose vaccine applies).

Cape Argus