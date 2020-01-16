Education MEC Debbie Schäfer and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde hosted the top achieving 2019 matriculants to congratulate them on their results. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Cape Town - The Western Cape's top achievers in the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations were celebrated on Thursday at the annual award ceremony hosted at the official premises of the premier. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer and the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde hosted the matriculants to congratulate them on their results in 2019.

"This is always one of our favourite events of the year, and I congratulate not just the achievers seated here, but all the learners across the province who passed their matric exams and are excited to begin the next chapter of their lives," said Schäfer.

"I must take this opportunity to appreciate the work of every learner, teacher, principal and WCED official in this Department. Despite our difficulties, we continue to set the example of leadership and excellence that brings so many new learners to the province each year.

"I’m sure we were all a bit disappointed to see that our province moved from 3rd to 4th place in the national table. No team is happy to see their ranking drop down the league table. But we must keep our eyes on the real prize: ensuring that we get better every single year as regards quality and giving our youth the best possible opportunities to make a meaningful difference in their lives and our country," Schäfer said.