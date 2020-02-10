There was a delay in the delivery of water to residents of water-scarce Makhanda on Thursday, as batteries had been stolen off their trucks the previous night, according to the organisation’s project manager Ali Sablay.
Previous items stolen, some of which are hard to source, include tools, diesel and vehicle batteries with the incidents having occurred in Graaff-Reinet, Khayelitsha and Makhanda (Grahamstown) in the Eastern Cape.
Acts of vandalism include damage to JoJo water tanks and pumps as well as theft of solar panels.
The aid organisation’s director, Badr Kazi said in Khayelitsha, community members assisted the team to retrieve the stolen equipment and diesel.