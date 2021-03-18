Third wave of Covid-19 infections expected in May, says CoCT official

Cape Town – Western Cape residents have been reminded not to let their guard down with the Easter break approaching, and this could result in a surge in infections. The Western Cape Department of Health stressed the importance of adhering to Covid-19 safety rules as it said not enough people were vaccinated to prevent a third wave. “With the holidays around the corner, we must remember the importance of fresh air and open spaces and continue keeping up our Covid-safe practices to keep us safe. “The vaccine is currently being rolled out to healthcare workers, but not enough of us have been vaccinated at this stage to stop the spread of the virus,” the department said. Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said residents must remain vigilant and continue to adhere to protective behaviours to reduce new cases.

“While restrictions have been eased, this does not mean an end to the virus

“People should continue with the wearing of masks, sanitize constantly, stay within their bubble, leave their homes only when they absolutely have to.

“The prospect of a third wave is real, avoid crowded areas, closed spaces and close-contact settings.

“Remember it is our behaviour that will determine how long this virus stays with us.“

Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien had earlier lamented the increased threats to the City’s environmental health service, who conduct Covid-19 compliance inspections.

He stressed that these are a key focus area as part of the City’s response to the pandemic, and residents should heed their instructions.

“A third wave of Covid-19 infections is expected in May, and the City urges the public to continue observing health and safety protocols to mitigate the risk of infection.

“Our residents continue to be vulnerable to Covid-19, which means we have to monitor and continue educating the public about health and safety protocols.

“But, there are other health priorities in communities too that cannot be overlooked, and keeping out the people who could potentially help, just doesn’t make any sense,” said Badroodien.

The City requested that residents follow:

social distancing and wearing of masks in public at all times

avoiding gatherings as far as possible

if you need to gather, do so in outside settings and keep the gathering short

The provincial health department also asked that people keep their holiday gatherings small and outdoors, and encourage “at risk” people to stay home.

“Let’s stay safe so that we keep moving forward.”

